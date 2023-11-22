HONOLULU (KHON2) — This Wags ‘n Whiskers Wednesday features a Kauai pup in search of his forever home.

McKenna is a 1-and-a-half-year-old Staffordshire terrier mix.

The Kauai Humane Society said a couple of weeks ago they were forced to create a tentative “At-risk” list because their shelter was so over-crowded. Thankfully the community responded and the animals got either adopted or transferred — all but McKenna.

McKenna up for adoption at the Kauai Humane Society. (Photo/Kauai Humane Society)

McKenna is currently in a foster home but is still searching for a permanent home. He’s full of energy and would do best with an active family and someone to give him some direction because he can sometimes forget his manners when he gets excited.

If you’d like to give McKenna a home, visit the Kauai Humane Society.