HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department responded to an emergency call about “a vehicle accident with one person pinned” near Hanua Street in Kapolei.

The incident happened on Monday, May 30, at around 4:29 a.m.

According to HFD, firefighters found a semi-truck that had collided with an unoccupied parked semi-truck and one person was trapped inside the cab.

HFD said firefighters stabilized the vehicle and used battery-powered Hydraulic Rescue Tools to free the vehicle occupant at 4:58 a.m. Emergency Medical Services was on scene providing medical care.

There were no reported injuries.