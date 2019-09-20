A married couple is dead after a shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man and a woman are dead after a Kalihi shooting that happened on Sept. 19 around 3 p.m.

The incident happened at a home on Kamehameha IV Road.

According to police officials, the situation turned into a homicide-suicide between a married couple in their mid to late 40s.

Officials say that it happened in the downstairs of their home.

The couple was later identified as 46-year-old Marcos and 49-year-old Imelda Villaspir of Honolulu.

There were also four other people in the house at the time of the crime.