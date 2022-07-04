HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department received an emergency call on July 4, at around 4:32 a.m. about a building fire on Hula Street in Waipahu.

Firefighters arrived at the scene on Monday, at around 4:38 a.m. to find smoke and fire emanating from a single-family home. Bystanders reported an occupant maybe home, according to HFD.

HFD said at 4:47 a.m., firefighters rescued one occupant from the home and initiated medical care for that occupant.

According to HFD, the occupant was located with the aid of a thermal imaging camera. Firefighters continue their search and confirmed there were no other occupants in the house.

The fire was fully extinguished at 5:09 a.m. The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no damage estimates at this time.

Honolulu firefighters are investigating.