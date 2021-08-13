1 man dead, woman injured in collision involving police car

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that left one man dead and put another woman in the hospital.

It happened at approximately 11:55 p.m. on the H-1 Freeway eastbound prior to the Queen Emma Street overpass in the Honolulu area.

According to HPD, a 23-year-old Kailua female driver and her passengers, a 33-year-old female, and a male passenger, who has not been identified at this time, were traveling eastbound on the H-1 Freeway at a high rate of speed.

Along the driver’s path was a blue and white police vehicle, which was stopped in the slow lane of the H-1 Freeway with its emergency lights on as an officer was assisting a stalled driver in an unrelated incident.

That’s when police say the 23-year-old allegedly rear-ended the HPD car.

Following the initial collision, the 23-year-old driver’s vehicle collided into the center median before coming to a final stop.

EMS arrived on scene shortly after the incident and a pronouncement of death was made for the male passenger. The 33-year-old female passenger was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The HPD officer was not injured and was standing outside of the HPD vehicle at the time of the collision.

The 23 year old was subsequently placed under arrest on suspicion of Negligent Homicide in the First Degree and Operating a Vehicle under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

At this time, HPD believes both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors.