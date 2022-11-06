HONOLULU (KHON2) — One man is dead after Honolulu firefighters found a man deceased during the search as they attacked the fatal fire.

On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 5:03 a.m., HFD received a 911 call about a structure fire on Date Street in McCully.

The first HFD units arrived to a two-story walk-up with heavy fire on the first floor and reached the second floor at 5:07 a.m.

Firefighters started deploying hoses and controlling the fire.

HFD also conducted a search of all four units in the structure.

During the search, they found one man in his 70’s.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services pronounced the man dead upon arrival.

HFD brought the fire under control around 5:47 a.m. and was extinguished around 6:53 a.m.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and Red Cross is helping families who have been displaced to due this deadly fire, according to HFD.