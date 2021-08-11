1 man dead, 1 hospitalized in serious condition following officer-involved shooting in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An officer-involved shooting that prompted a partial shutdown of North School Street between Houghtailing and Aupuni Streets Wednesday morning has left a man dead and another in serious condition.

HPD responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Details are limited at this time. According to a witness, the deceased man, who police have identified as the suspect, appeared to be holding a machete during the incident.

EMS told KHON2, the man, believed to be in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in critical condition after apparently suffering gunshot wounds. HPD confirmed he died shortly after.

The other man, this one believed to be in his 30s, was also hospitalized and remains in serious condition with injuries stemming from an assault.

HPD is scheduled to hold a press conference later in the day to provide the latest details.