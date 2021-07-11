1 local hiker, 1 visitor rescued from 2 popular Oahu trails

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a 32-year-old woman from Lanipo Trail in Kaimuki after she reported having trouble finding her way back from the trail.

A 9-1-1 call for the lost hiker came in at around 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Five HFD units, staffed with approximately 16 personnel, responded.

Part of the crew hiked up the trail on foot, while the other rescue specialists conducted an aerial search.

The woman, a resident, was found about 1.5 miles from the trail head. She was hiking alone. HFD’s aircraft was able to land near the hiker’s location and she was airlifted to a landing zone at Palolo District Park.

No injuries were reported for this incident.

Another hiking incident on Sunday did leave one woman with an injured ankle.

The Fire Department was called to Lulumahu Falls Trail for reports of an injured hiker. The hiker, a visitor from California, was located near the waterfall area of the trail.

She was on the trail with her boyfriend when she sustained an ankle injury and was unable to continue with the hike.

HFD rescue specialists administered first-aid then secured her in a rescue stretcher. She was carried to Nuuanu Pali Drive where Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were able to meet her and she was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

The fire department is reminding hikers: