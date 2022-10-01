HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a motorcycle and vehicle collision that left one in critical condition.

On Friday, Sept. 30 around 9:06 p.m., EMS treated two patients in Wahiawa at South Kamehameha Highway and Olive Avenue.

When first responders arrived they found a motorcycle and car at the intersection.

The motorcycle was driven by a 33-year-old male who received life-saving treatment and was then transferred to the closest level one trauma facility in critical condition, according to EMS.

EMS said that a second ambulance was dispatched to treat the front passenger of the car.

The 27-year-old female passenger was reported to be in stable condition and first responders said she refused transport.