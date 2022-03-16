HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alcohol is available to consume almost everywhere, like in grocery stores, shopping malls and even in some movie theaters.

In a new study by Desert Hope Treatment Center they questioned more than 6,000 people across the U.S. to determine their views on placing stricter alcohol sale laws.

In Hawaii 25% or 1 in 4 people said they are in favor of imposing stricter laws on the sale of alcohol that would limit sales to certain days of the week or times of the day. The national response to this study was 22%.

These results were then broken down by age group and it was found that those aged 65 and older were most in favor of stricter alcohol sale laws with 32%. This was followed by 31% of those aged 55 – 64 in support and 25% of 18 – 24-year-olds.

Their research also found that more than one-third of consumers believed alcohol is too freely available in public spaces.

The rise in alcohol sales could come this weekend in Hawaii as St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Thursday and people are likely to celebrate all weekend long.

The Maui Police Department Traffic Division will be holding DUI checkpoints to try and crack down on driving under the influence.

During this time of enforcement there will be a zero tolerance approach when caught driving under the influence.

If you have plans to celebrate this weekend MPD is asking that you get a designated driver and not get behind the wheel.