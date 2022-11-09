HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motorcyclist was pronounced dead last night in Wahiawa.

According to the Honolulu Police Department, the motorist, a 30-year-old male, was driving southbound on Wilikina Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 8 around 9:08 p.m.

HPD said he lost control of the bike, veered right and crashed into a concrete island.

He was then ejected onto the road where Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported him to a nearby hospital.

It was at the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

HPD reported that he was not wearing a helmet and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

This is the 43rd Traffic Fatality on Oahu this year, compared to 37 last year.

This is an ongoing investigation.