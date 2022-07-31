HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department reported a fatal motor vehicle collision on Sunday, July 31 around 9:13 a.m. on Kahekili Highway.

A moped was travelling northbound when it crashed into a motorcycle that was going southbound on Kahekili Highway, according to MPD.

Police said both drivers were ejected onto the road. The moped driver, a 40-year-old female from Wailuku was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center in serious condition.

The motorcyclist, a 68-year-old male, also from Wailuku, died at the scene.

Police investigation revealed that both drivers were not wearing a helmet and do not know if speed, drugs, or alcohol was involved in the crash.

This is the 14th traffic fatality on Maui compared to the same time 10 last year.