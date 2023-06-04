Honoululu Police Department vehicles sit outside the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort on Sunday, June 4, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a 911 call on Sunday, June 4 at around 6:30 a.m.

The call came from the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort in Waikīkī.

It was reported that five adults were involved in a situation.

According to reports, one adult male was pronounced dead. Two other adult males and two adult females were transported to local area hospitals.

The two males were in critical condition, and the two females were in serious condition.

KHON2.com will provide more information as the story unfolds.