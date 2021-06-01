1 dead, 2 seriously injured in separate collisions on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman is dead and two men are in serious condition following separate traffic accidents that occurred within a few hours of each other.

According to EMS, who assisted with a death pronouncement of the driver, the woman was involved in a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday, June 1, at approximately 7:30 a.m. along Farrington Highway near the Waianae Treatment Plant.

In a separate incident, two 24-year-old men sustained multiple injuries following an apparent head-on collision on Kunia and Plantation Roads.

It happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition after being treated by EMS.

