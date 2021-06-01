1 dead, 1 in critical condition following apparent double stabbing in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 22-year-old man is dead and a 21-year-old man remains in critical condition following an alleged stabbing incident in Waikiki.

It happened at approximately 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1.

According to Emergency Medical Services, paramedics were dispatched to Waikiki Beach, where a pronouncement of death was made for the 22 year old, who they say sustained life ending traumatic injuries.

Shortly after, EMS responded to another stabbing just 20 yards down the street near Waikiki Walls. The 21-year-old victim was taken to a nearby trauma facility in critical condition.

It is unclear whether the two stabbings were related.