1 arrested in Honolulu after allegedly threatening man with knife, pepper-spraying him

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old man on Friday, June 18, after the suspect allegedly threatened a 31-year-old man with a knife before pepper-spraying him.

The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. in Honolulu, according to police.

Honolulu police said the suspect left the area on foot after pepper-spraying the complainant. The suspect was located a short distance away and was arrested without incident at 2:10 p.m. Friday, according to police.

The 26-year old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault and criminal contempt of court.

The investigation is ongoing, Honolulu police said.

