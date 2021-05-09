1 adult, 2 children rescued from waters near Hookipa Beach Park

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui firefighters rushed to the scene of a catamaran that seemed to be stalled outside of Hookipa Beach Park.

The incident happened at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Upon arrival, Maui firefighters spotted one adult and two children on a JetSki 150-200 yards outside of Mama’s Fish House. MFD says they were drifting towards Kahului.

A paddle boarder was able to make contact with the JetSki and requested assistance to help get the JetSki back to shore at Tavares Bay.

The rescue concluded at 10:10 p.m.

According to MFD, no medical attention was needed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories