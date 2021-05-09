1 adult, 2 children rescued from waters near Hookipa Beach Park

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui firefighters rushed to the scene of a catamaran that seemed to be stalled outside of Hookipa Beach Park.

The incident happened at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Upon arrival, Maui firefighters spotted one adult and two children on a JetSki 150-200 yards outside of Mama’s Fish House. MFD says they were drifting towards Kahului.

A paddle boarder was able to make contact with the JetSki and requested assistance to help get the JetSki back to shore at Tavares Bay.

The rescue concluded at 10:10 p.m.

According to MFD, no medical attention was needed.