Honolulu Habitat for Humanity celebrates in December 2022 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/Honolulu Habitat for Humanity)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Habitat for Humanity announced that the agency has won a $1.5 million grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to boost options for affordable home ownership amongst Native-Hawaiian families.

Thirty-six qualified, low-income Native Hawaiians will participate in this program.

Meant to provide permanent residency, affordable shelter and economic self-sufficiency, the program will extend over the next two years and will construct nine occupancy ready homes on trust lands identified by the Department of Hawaiian Homelands.

“We are so grateful for this opportunity to partner with OHA,” said TJ Joseph, chief executive officer of Honolulu Habitat.

OHA was created in 1978 as a semi-autonomous state agency that focuses on ensuring a better quality of life for Native-Hawaiians.

HHH was created in 1988. Its mission has been to integrate empowerment with need by not only building homes for those in need but also allowing them to be a part of the construction process.

“As a Native Hawaiian woman and Habitat homeowner residing on homestead, I know the transformative power of having a safe, affordable place to call home. Their support will create life-changing outcomes today and build impact and opportunity for future generations of Native Hawaiians,” concluded Joseph.