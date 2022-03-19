HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Fire Department (KFD) said they extinguished a brush fire that ignited at Makaweli Valley, in Waimea.

According to a preliminary report, the fire started at around 3 p.m. on Friday and began as a controlled agricultural burn.

Firefighters explained that there was heavy smoke in the valley and an area of brush and grass burning rapidly.

The fire was fully extinguished by firefighters, and at around 6 p.m., crews cleared the scene.

KFD said about 1.5 acres were scorched due to the fire.