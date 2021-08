FILE – HVO scientists were able to spot the southern edge of the lava lake that was recently active from December 2020 to May 2021 at the northwest corner of the largest down-dropped block within Kīlauea caldera. (USGS/K. Mulliken)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kīlauea’s alert level was lowered to a “Yellow Advisory” on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Officials at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said earthquake activity and ground deformation levels have gone down since Wednesday, Aug. 25.

HVO scientists said the lowered alert level means there is no longer an immediate potential for an eruption.

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, Kīlauea’s alert level was raised to “Orange Watch” after a swarm of earthquakes below the volcano’s surface.