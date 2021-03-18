ʻŌleloflix offers Hawaiian subtitles for Netflix subscribers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — What started as a passion to share the Hawaiian language has evolved into a reality — bringing ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi right into people’s homes.

The goal: to start dialogue and conversations about indigenous languages.

Mana Studios, with the support of community organizations such as Kanaeokana, has created the platform ʻŌleloflix, allowing viewers to watch movies with Hawaiian language captioning.

It is a crowd-sourced project, meaning community members work through passion to make it possible.

“I just want there to be a space that is not owned by anybody, that is owned by the community, that can build our language, that can help people learn our language and provide content for families to engage in,” says Kalani Bright, Founder/CEO of Mana Studios. “Watch and learn.”

The people behind ʻŌleloflix meet twice a week to continue captioning.

It started in February — Hawaiian Language Month — with the film “Finding ʻOhana.”

There are now nine films with ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi subtitles.

“The captions are for educational uses and through our non-profit, we don’t make any money off of the captions,” says Bright.

“It doesn’t affect and it’s opted-in by the people there installing it because they want to see movies ma ka ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi.”

Viewers can request their favorite movie be translated into Hawaiian on the ʻŌleloflix website.

“I want people to get in dialogue over what’s the best way to say ʻGrade Scottʻ or ʻInfinity Stonesʻ or…is it Mana Pōhaku or something else?” says Bright. “What is it, what do people think? And I think that’s a fun way imagining a place where we have it around us all the time.”

To access the Hawaiian language captioning, you will need your own Netflix subscription, the Google Chrome web browser, and download the ʻŌleloflix Chrome Extension.

To visit ʻŌleloflix, click here.

To download the ʻŌleloflix Chrome Extension, open the Chrome Brower, visit www.oleloflix.com, click “Play” on any movie, and follow the pop-up instructions.