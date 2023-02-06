KURTISTOWN, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaiʻi Police Department said that ʻŌlaʻa Road is closed due to a traffic accident.

The closure will impact ʻŌlaʻa Road between Highway 11 and Pulelehua Road in Kurtistown.

HPD said that utility crews will be in that area for the next several hours to replace a utility pole.

HPD asked that drivers seek alternate routes and avoid the area.