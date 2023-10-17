HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman and her family were heading for Chinamanʻs Hat off of windward Oahu when they saw what they thought was a log in the water.

June Mellor said there was something black in the water as they headed out, they thought it was a log until it moved. Then they thought maybe it was a dog but when they got closer, they realized it was a boar, as seen in the video provided by the Mellor family.

“Its eyes were pleading for help,” said Mellor.

She said it took them about 40 to 45 minutes to rescue the pig as they continued circling around it.

“Finally my son was able to get a rope around her torso and we pulled her in,” she said.

The family continued onto the sandbar, while the pig, who they nicknamed Miracle, slept the whole time, exhausted from its marine adventure.

The family tried to hydrate Miracle but it was only interested in sleep.

Once they returned to land, they drove the pig into an area of Kaneohe to set it free. Miracle perked up once its feet touched the grass.

“She sniffed the ground and leaves around, wiggled her tail then disappeared into the wilderness.”

The family is unsure how the pig ended up in the ocean but are glad they saw her on their day out on their boat.