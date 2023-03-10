ʻIolani Palace is photographed in January 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/The Friends of ʻIolani Palace)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Competed in 1882, ʻIolani Palace is an iconic landmark for Hawaiians, residents and visitors.

Beginning Sunday, March 12, ʻIolani Palace is reinstating Kamaʻāina Sundays, a monthly event.

It has been three years since the last Kamaʻāina Sunday. This year, American Savings Bank is sponsoring the series of events which will include free tours for local residents, live entertainment, family-friendly activities and a variety of food options for palace visitors to enjoy.

March’s event will feature the kalo, also known as the taro, and will include performances from Kuana Torres Kahele, the Royal Hawaiian Band and hula halau.

Those with a valid Hawaiʻi State ID, Hawaiʻi driver’s license or proof of Hawaiʻi residency will receive complimentary tickets. There is a limit of four per adult.

Visitors to Hawai’i can purchase tickets.

According to ʻIolani Palace, the land around the palace has long been a sacred site for Hawaiians as a site of ancient heiau, or place of worship.

This sacred land is where King Kamehameha III decided to create his official residence in 1845. The home was a large commodious home that served five Hawaiian kings until it was demolished for the palace to be built in 1874.

In 1891, three years after the palace was complete, Queen Liliʻuokalani succeeded her brother not long before the Hawaiian government was overthrown by U.S. industrialists.

Something that made ʻIolani Palace unique for its time was its technological advances. This included electric lights, indoor plumbing and a modern communications system, also known as the telephone.