HONOLULU (KHON2) — An ʻalalā is getting a second chance at the wild as the Board of Land and Natural Resources approved a second attempt at releasing a captive bred ʻalalā onto east Maui.

The ʻalalā, a native Hawaiian crow, was supposed to be reintroduced on the Big Island, where they were last known to exist, but traces of the crow were also found on Maui and Moloka‘i. The project was halted due to native Hawaiian hawks, ‘io, hunting the birds. ‘Io’s are ʻalalā’s natural predator.

Reports said the DLNR and USFWS evaluated eight different sites of Maui and Moloka‘i in hopes one would be suitable for the reintroduction process. The project was moved to Maui due to the lack of breeding population of ‘io, which officials hope will make the releasing more successful.

The two agencies narrowed it down to the two best sites that would give the highest success rate. Officials found the Kīpahulu Forest Reserve and Ko‘olau Forest Reserve to have the best radius for ʻalalā to travel around the island.

The DLNR found Kīpahulu Forest Reserve as the best fit for the release, as they believe it will have the least potential impacts to threatened or endangered species, island resources, public health and safety and more.

The environmental analysis revealed “Finding No Significant Impact,” meaning officials are comfortable moving forward with the release for ʻalalā on east Maui.

Currently, a total of 120 ʻalalā birds are held in captive breeding facilities on Maui and Hawai‘i Islands. A release date has not been scheduled yet.