Local News
Fence line restoration project at OCCC begins
Humane Society urges pet parents to take safety precautions as search for a missing Golden Retriever continues
Trade winds forecast to return to the islands this weekend
Traffic and Road Work Alerts
Traffic stunted after a multiple-car accident in the Wilson Tunnel
Traffic snarled after a large construction truck hit the University Overpass
Traffic on Hookele St. affected as crews repair a six-inch water main break
More Traffic
More Local News Headlines
Health Dept. confirms first Hawaii case of lung illness linked to vaping
Making a difference with the Aloha Aina Program
ESPACIO is Hawai’i’s new pinnacle of luxury and hospitality
9.5 acres of land will be added to the Wailupe Nature Preserve
37 arrests, 61 offenses, 3,501 citations following HPD enforcement on Daniel K. Inouye Highway
Young Brothers faces customer, regulatory hurdles with 34% rate hike ask
Hawaii gas prices rise due to Saudi oil attacks
Nahiku tank valve replacement work leaves residents without water until Sept. 28
Kick off the holiday festivities at the Hawaii Convention Center starting Nov. 29
The crackdown on the vaping industry is getting serious, government action extends internationally
National
Man who threatened to kill women says he was lonely
House OKs task force to combat opioid trafficking in US
Sheriff’s deputy slain near Houston was first Sikh officer
Stormy Daniels reaches $450,000 settlement with Columbus Police
More National Headlines
International
China’s government, turning 70, tells its story at the UN
Canada police: 2 fugitives talked about killing on videos
US: Zarif can visit sick colleague after Iran frees American
Dem senator: NRA acted as Russian ‘asset’ in run-up to 2016
A year after Khashoggi’s slaying, Saudi clampdown persists
More International Headlines
Washington-DC
Congress passes bill to avoid government shutdown
Amid impeachment inquiry, USMCA supporters push ahead
Legal marijuana growers could soon use banks for business
Dems from St. Louis, Chicago urge national gun violence solution
Trump meets with sheriffs on immigration, border security
More Washington-DC Headlines
Weird
Thief nets $4K worth of ornamental fish from New Mexico pond
Oh deer! Georgia woman pumping gas kicked in head by deer
Virginia woman praised for saving injured baby squirrel
Delaware school sorry for serving Roseanne anthem rendition
Authorities: Clerk forces suspected shoplifter to strip
More Weird Headlines
Contests
Aloha Festivals Giveaway
More Contests
Trending Stories
Clock is ticking for travelers who want gold star on their ID
A short history of #UFCHawaii
165 Duty Free Hawaii employees will be laid off
Police officer describes ghostly encounter at Pali Lookout
Crimestoppers: Motorcycle theft, Kapahulu burglary and Hawaii Kai theft