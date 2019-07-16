No arrests have been made in the controversial TMT project, with day two of construction to begin

Day two of construction on the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea is set to begin.

Demonstrators remain at Mauna Kea Access Road at the base of Mauna Kea.

Around 3:00 p.m., Department of Transportation crews installed a gate over a cattle guard.

At about 6:00 p.m., the gate was taken down.

No word yet on why the gate initially went up and came down so quickly as we will continue to monitor the situation.

As of Tuesday morning, no demonstrators have been arrested.

