HONOLULU (KHON2) — A former Honolulu police officer who pled no contest to sexually assaulting a child, was sentenced Tuesday to five years probation.

Teddy Van Lerberghe was indicted in 2017 on multiple counts of sex assault which took place between 2004 and 2008.

He was let go at the police department after 9 years of service.

Lerberghe must also go through the sex offender treatment program and register as a sex offender.