Dillingham Blvd east bound closed due to accident involving a police officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s a vehicle accident on the H-1 freeway eastbound.

It happened just before 9 p.m. before the Nimitz exit.

Police say one of the vehicles involved was a special duty officer’s car.

According to HPD, an officer on special duty was among those hit but is ok.

We are told one person was sent to The Queen’s Medical Center in stable condition.

The right three lanes of the H-1 eastbound prior to Dillingham were blocked due to the investigation. The lanes opened up at just after 10 p.m.