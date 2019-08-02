Experts say take a long term approach to making storm preparations

Experts say look long term when taking precautions for upcoming storms. That will keep you prepared for the long hurricane season.

There are things you can do now to get you ready not just for these next two storms but others to come.

We’re well into the hurricane season but there are four months left. For now, if the storms come close, homeowners should tie down anything loose in their yard. And make sure you chop down any tree branches that can easily break off.

“You want to make sure that there’s no debris. You don’t have lawn furniture, a tree with coconuts, anything that can fly in the air and hit your home,” said Frank Suster, safety manager at City Mill.

He says it’s also a good idea to be prepared for more storms by installing hurricane clips or ties. Newer homes already have them.

On Oahu homes built before 1988 were not required to have them. So if you don’t have them now, he says it’s a project that will take some time but they will protect your roof from flying off.

“Each one has a 400 pound hold strength so if you have 20 rafters, 20 times 400, 8 thousand pounds of hold down and it’s just applied with either screws or you could nail it down,” said Suster.

To protect your windows, get plywood that’s at least a half inch think. And since you’ll probably store it for years, get treated plywood to prevent termite damage.

“If you’re gonna use untreated I would give it a good coat of paint anything to prevent it from rotting and getting water damage or even termite damage,” said Suster.

He adds that the hot seller for this hurricane season is what’s known as a Water Bob, a plastic lining you can put in your bathtub that can hold 100 gallons of water.

“And that can be used for flushing the toilets. You can also use it to fill a container for drinking water and it’s clean, it’s not contaminated water,” he said.