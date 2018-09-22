What's Up Weekend : 9-21-18

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Rodeo

First up …. Dita Holifield’s all american rodeo.

The fun actually kicked off yesterday and runs through Saturday at the New Town and Country Stables in Waimanalo.

With four exciting shows, and up to eleven competitive events … it’s fun for the whole family.

Your keiki will also love the petting zoo, pony rides, craft fair and delicious food.

If you are feeling adventurous, take a ride on the mechanical bull or do some line dancing to live country music… you won’t want to miss this!

For more information and tickets go to https://Honoluluboxoffice.com.

5th Annual Ko'Olina Children's Festival

And the 5th annual Ko’ Olina children's festival is happening Saturday from 2-8pm at Lagoon One.

This event will have face painting, balloon artists, crafts, and feature interactive video and music activities, plus live stage performances.

And here’s something really cool, the movie Coco will be playing on the beach at sunset to end the night...

It’s fun for a great cause and all proceeds go to Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

For more information and tickets go to https://koolinachildrensfestival.com.

Makua clean up

Also this saturday …. A Mākua beach clean-up and hoʻolauleʻa.

The free event is a partnership between non-profits Na Kama Kai, sustainable coastlines and protectors of paradise.

The beach clean up starts at 9am.

Then that afternoon, folks are encouraged to enjoy food trucks, a silent auction, and live entertainment by Na Hoku Hanohano award winners … Kimie, Paula Funga, Sista Robi and more.

All monies raised go to Malama Makua.

For more information go to https://sustainablecoastlineshawaii.org.

Healthy baby

And don’t forget, the finals for the healthy baby contest is this Saturday at Pearlridge uptown center court.

This event, sponsored by the Honolulu Chinese Jaycees, is an island tradition that started back in 1953!

So, if you’re at Pearlridge Center this Saturday, be sure to stop by and check it out!

This free event celebrates the health and well being of island keiki.

