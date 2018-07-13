What's Poppin': Strawberry Lemonade Popcorn, etc.

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Strawberry Lemonade is Primo Popcorn’s July Chocolate of the Month.

Celebrate Summer with these two great flavors! It’s not too sweet, not too sour, but just right.

This is a limited-edition item so get some while you can.

Strawberry Cheesecake is Primo Popcorn’s brand new frozen kustard flavor and you’re seeing it first on Living808.

Primo Popcorn will be at the Mililani Keiki Fair this Saturday, July 14th, from 10am - 3pm at Recreation Center 7.

Address is 95-1333 Lehina Drive in Mililani.

There will be games, food, crafts and entertainment.

Primo Popcorn is located at 120 Sand Island Access Road or you can click and shop online at https://www.primopopcorn.com.

You can also find them at Homegrown at Pearlridge Center.