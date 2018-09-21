Whats Poppin

What's Poppin': Stinkin' Rose

By:

Posted: Sep 20, 2018 05:01 PM HST

Updated: Sep 20, 2018 05:01 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Primo Popcorn’s Chef Ry loves garlic, so he combined roasted garlic with some sweet caramelized onions to make one of his favorites - Stinkin’ Rose.  

And - WHAT!  Primo Popcorn’s got another fun t-shirt from Pidgeon Overdrive.  

You can save big at Primo Popcorn with their ‘End of Summer’ Sale going on now on selected items (while supplies last).  

Just head to Primo Popcorn (120 Sand Island Access Road) or check them out online for the special savings.

Website: https://www.primopopcorn.com
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Latest Local News