What's Poppin': Cinnamon Toast and Green Tea Frozen Kustard

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 05:17 PM HST

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 05:17 PM HST

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Just like it says on the bag, Primo Popcorn’s ‘Cinnamon Toast’ popcorn is kissed with sugar & cinnamon.

This week’s frozen kustard flavor of the week is Matcha Green Tea.  Get your shot of antioxidants with this delicious frozen treat!  

You can save big with Primo Popcorn’s ‘End of Summer’ Sale going on now on select items (while supplies last).  

Just head to their store on Sand Island Access Road or check online for special savings.

Address: 120 Sand Island Access Road 
www.primopopcorn.com

