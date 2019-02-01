What's Poppin - Valentines gift pack

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Nothing says “I love you” like chocolate-covered popcorn!

Crazy Stupid Love and two other best sellers make up a premium Primo Popcorn Valentine’s Day gift pack.

The pack features mini 3-ounce versions of Primo Popcorns’s best-selling items:

• Crazy Stupid Love, a milk chocolate dipped strawberry with white chocolate drizzle

• Chocolate Haupia Pie

• Banana Cream Pie

This premium Valentine’s Day Gift Pack can be ordered online and it will be gift wrapped and sent out with a card between the 4th and 11th of February.

Take a look at all Primo Popcorn has at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and order your Valentine’s Gift Pack online at https://primopopcorn.com.

