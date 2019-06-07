HONOLULU (KHON2) - Looking for something to do? Mikey Monis has you covered in this week's "What's Up Weekend" segment.

PAN PACIFIC FESTIVAL:

It's no secret that the Japanese culture is loved in the Hawaiian islands, show them some appreciation all weekend by heading to Waikiki for the Pan Pacific Festival. Enjoy food vendors, crafts and entertainment as celebrate all things Japanese.

VISIT: www.Pan-Pacific-Festival.com

DON QUIJOTE:

Meet the Toys You Grew Up With at Don Quijote Honolulu/Kaheka on Saturday, June 8th and Pearl City on Sunday June 9th from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. It's a fun chance for families and fans to get a picture and interact with their favorite toy sheriff and space ranger.

VISIT: www.DonQuijoteHawaii.com

ISLAND MUSIC AWARDS:

Celebrate local musicians and their creativity at this year's Island Music Awards! Come down to the Blaisdell Center this Saturday to enjoy performances by Eli-Mac, Sammy Johnson, and more!

VISIT: www.IslandMusicAwards.com

