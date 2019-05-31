HONOLULU (KHON2) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Mikey Monis has you covered in this weeks "What's Up Weekend" Segment!

HEIVA I OAHU:

Attention all Tahitian dancers! Want to share your love for Tahitian entertainment? Come down to King Intermediate for the ‘Heiva I Oahu' Tahitian competition. Enjoy food, crafts and more!

VISIT: www.TeVaiUraNui.com

DESHANNON HIGA:

Join Na Hoku Hano Hano nominee, Deshannon Higa and relax to the beautiful sounds of one of Hawaii's most respected trumpet players.

VISIT: www.HawaiiPublicradio.org

50TH STATE FAIR:

It's back! Hawaii's favorite carnival is making it's yearly return to Aloha Stadium. Enjoy rides, games, food and more at the 50th State fair!

VISIT: www.EKFernandezShows.com

DON QUIJOTE:

Hang out with some of your favorite characters from Disney's hit movie, Toy Story! Join Woody and the gang as they hang out at Don Quijote in Waipahu, for the "Meet Toys Event!"

VISIT: www.DOnQuijoteHawaii.com

