What's Up Weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) - KHON2 If you’re looking for something to do, Mikey Monis has you covered in todays what up weekend

POLAR PLUNGE:

Cool off this weekend, by attending Special Olympic Hawaii’s Polar Plunge fundraiser. Help support those and their families with intellectual disabilities.

VISIT: https://SOHAWAII.COM

TASTE OF PARADISE:

Hungry? Get a taste of paradise at the first annual Taste of Paradise event this Saturday. Enjoy food from some of Hawaii’s top restaurants and chefs. Make sure to say ‘Hello’ to Tannya and Mikey of Living808, as they will be hosting this tasty event.

VISIT: https://TASTEOFPARADISEHI.COM

PALIKU THEATRE:

Who says science cant be artistic? Focus on the art of science this at Windward Community College for the Paliku Arts Festival. Enjoy live music, science demonstrations and musical theatre.

VISIT: https://PALIKUARTS.COM