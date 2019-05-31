HONOLULU (KHON2) - The 6th annual West Oahu Pet Walk is this Saturday, June 1st at Kapolei Regional Park from 5-8 p.m.

It's a leisurely one-mile evening walk for both people and pets, with free lighted LED collars for dogs!

Along the way, there'll be delicious pupus for both humans and pets. And it's for a great cause!

The money raised for the event goes to programs like the nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for and saving animals on Oahu.

There is a new fostering program that rescues kittens, provides sterilization for the mommy cat, and other health services so that kittens like this one can be placed up for adoption at PetSmart.

The Pet Walk also helps raise money for programs like the kitten fostering program as well as veterinary care, spay/neuter services, and other health and wellness services for low-income families and animals that would traditionally be euthanized.

And the new feature we have for 2019 is the Kamaaina K9 Adventures off-leash play area for dogs. Along the walk route, there will be pupus from Reflections, the new restaurant at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach.

For the people who are unable to go to this weekend's pet walk, there will also be the Central Oahu Pet Walk in Mililani, this August.



For more information visit poidogsandpopoki.org

