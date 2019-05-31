Marshalls Comes to Kapolei Commons

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Marshalls is opening the doors this weekend to its store at Kapolei Commons and Living808's style expert, Celebrity stylist Crystal Pancipanci, gave us a first look at what you'll find.

Crystal says it's a dream come true for her because she loves "the hunt" for great looks for less.

She took on the challenge of finding the perfect outfits for Living808's hosts, John Veneri and Tannya Joaquin, to model during their show.

Crystal selected a blue button down shirt for John and brown dress shoes which he paired with his own blue slacks.

Crystal picked an olive shift dress with animal print stacked heels for Tannya.

She also showed the range of items you'll find in store- from fun rainbow themed outdoor accessories for pool parties, to shoes and bags with the latest trends.

Marshalls curates the brands you love with a constantly fresh mix of the trends and surprising finds you crave right now across active, fashion, home, beauty and more at prices you'll love.

Marshalls offers quality products and brands you want today, at prices you'll love.

The grand opening tomorrow at Kapolei Commons will feature in-store prizes, giveaways and live music.

It's located at 4460 Kapolei Parkway.

Marshalls will open its second store at Ala Moana Center on June 13.

Websites: www.marshallsonline.com

www.pancistyle.com

