Vino Sociale Friday and holidays at Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar is the sister concept to the upscale Italian restaurant, Taormina Sicilian Cuisine in Waikiki.

Located at OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger on Kuhio Avenue, they’re causal and open-aired with a high-quality menu designed to encourage sharing.

Their Regional Executive Chef Hiroyuki "Hiro" Mimura's creative gourmand expertise influence the authentic Italian dishes that include a range of Neapolitan-style pizza, 26oz T-bone steak, Portobello Fries, and Matcha green tea Tiramisu.

Vino Sociale (pronounced so-shee-ah-lay), or “wine social” in Italian is the much more casual, carefree version of a wine tasting event.

Guests are escorted to the back of the restaurant, down a ramp that leads to the outdoor patio.

They are then greeted by welcome champagne and are asked to freely seat themselves at a banquet style table for 18 people.

Beverage Program Director, Jill Shiroma curates a flight of wine that is then paired with a rotating selection of off- (and on-) menu specials that showcase Chef de Cuisine Naomi Ito’s hand in the kitchen.

The spread is then arranged in an “edible table runner” fashion so that guests can help themselves to samplings of dishes that are placed at either end of the table.

As the evening progresses, heartier entrée dishes—in shareable style—arrive for guests to enjoy, though guests are encouraged to order from the regular menu should their favorites be missing.

The evening wraps up with a small bite of dessert.

At an all-inclusive price of $65 per person, guests are treated to an exclusive and unique experience.

In celebration of the first official Vino Sociale Friday on December 7, guests will be treated to a special rate of $55 per person.

Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis.

Vino Sociale Friday takes place every first Friday of the month at Appetito Craft Pizza, from 5:30 PM by reservations only for 18 people at maximum.

Reservations by phone at (808) 922 – 1150.

Guests looking to recreate the night for a private event can also reserve this experience with a party minimum of 10 people.

The patio seats up to 18 people, but the experience is available within the restaurant in the semi-private dining area as well.

Validated self-parking is available at OHANA Waikiki East by Outrigger for all guests.