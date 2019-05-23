Vein and Skin Center of Hawaii Offers Non-Surgical Hair Restoration

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Vein and Skin Center of Hawaii has an innovative option to restore hair loss for men and women.

Chief Medical Officer and Founder Dr. Woody Chung explained how Platelet-Rich Plasma or PRP works, saying "PRP involves a simple injection of your own platelets into the vascular layer of your scalp. PRP for Hair Regrowth increases blood supply to the hair follicle, increases thickness, triggers and maintains the growth phase, controls the hair growth cycle, and decreases hair loss."

Chung adds, "platelets contain healing growth factors like signal callers that give instructions to your tissue to regenerate and multiply. This has led different fields of medicine to utilize PRP for wound healing to speed up recovery time and regrow healthier, stronger tissue. Now doctors have discovered new benefits for hair thickening and regrowth."

Growth factors and stem cells work together to reverse the miniaturization of the hair follicle and jump start dormant hair back into the growth stage.

As for the procedure, there may be some sensitivity, but an anesthetic "chiller" is used to minimize any potential discomfort, so the procedure itself is virtually pain free.

The entire process for each treatment takes about 5 to 10 minutes.

There is no downtime or a long recovery process.

Dr. Chung advises anyone who's interested to get a consultation which could be used to create a customized treatment plan.

Usually 3 to 4 injections are needed over the course of 4 months with results visible within 6 to 8 months.

PRP has also been used to help with facial rejuvenation to resolve a wide range of skin conditions, including fine and deep wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, large pores, and skin texture.

Vein and Skin Center of Hawaii just upgraded to the Healeon system to harvest more concentrated and highly dense platelets for PRP injections, and to obtain more volumes of PRP for injections, which can improve results.

