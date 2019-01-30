USS Missouri 75TH Anniversary

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Today is the actual day when the USS Missouri launched into military service 75 years ago at the New York Naval Shipyard in Brooklyn, New York.

It was on January 29, 1944 Mighty Mo was launched into military service at the New York Naval Shipyard and it 20 years ago on January 29, 1999, the Mighty Mo opened as a historical attraction in Pearl Harbor.

On Living808 we learn a little history about this two anniversary days according to Mike Carr, the President and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, caretaker of the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

The USS Missouri was built in just three years and required more than 3 million man-days to complete the job.

Designing the ship took 175 tons of blueprint paper.

Mighty Mo had an astounding career over five decades and three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Desert Storm – after which it was decommissioned and donated to the USS Missouri Memorial Association, Inc.

Just seven months after the USS Missouri was towed into Pearl Harbor, the Battleship Missouri Memorial opened on January 29, 1999.

Getting the ship in condition to open for public tours took thousands of volunteers.

Today, The Battleship Missouri Memorial has attracted more than 8.5-million visitors worldwide with a fascinating tour experience showcasing the USS Missouri’s unique place in history.

The Mighty Mo completes a historical visitor experience that begins with the “day of infamy” and sinking of the USS Arizona in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941 and ends with Japan’s formal surrender aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay on September 2, 1945

To learn more or book a visit to the memorial, go online at https://USSMissouri.org