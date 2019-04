HONOLULU (KHON2) - On this edition of Tuesday Tunes, Living808 features up and coming artist Drew Henmi.

He thanks his parents for getting into music and his soulful sound is quickly catching on around town.

Henmi will be performing at Rumfire Waikiki on April 6th and April 20th from 5-8pm.

You can also check out his latest music video on YouTube.