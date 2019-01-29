Top tech to enhance your game day experience

HONOLULU (KHON2) - NFL’s biggest game in football is happening on February 3 and Best Buy tech expert, Nathan Schwegman, is in the studio to show us the top 5 tech items we all need to enhance our game day experience!

Best Buy’s Top Picks

1. 4K TV : Show off the game in its highest quality with a 4k TV. Sharper picture than ever that will help you catch every play – or just get a GREAT view of the halftime show.

2. Quality Soundbar: The thinner TVs become, as do their speakers. Invest in a quality soundbar to obtain the crisp, clear sounds of the game that will make you feel like you’re standing ON the field.

3. An Air Fryer: Enjoy those classic game-day fried foods with LESS guilt. An air fryer reduces the need for fatty oils and helps avoid a mess!

4. Pressure Cooker: Helps you make a multitude of delicious snacks 70% faster than traditional cooking which helps save you time and make even more queso dip because you know your guests will eat it.

5. Smart Lighting: Set the perfect scene for game-time and the HALF TIME SHOW with smart lighting. Set your lighting for the best game-viewing and switch up the colors to get the party rocking during half-time.

Website: https://www.bestbuy.com