The ultimate game day spread

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Big Game is right around the corner and that means two things: football and food!

Pizza Hut and Taco Bell have the perfect ultimate game day spread for your party.

As you can imagine, “The Big Game” is Pizza Hut’s busiest day of the year.

The top seller is of course their pizza but wings, pasta, breadsticks and desserts are also very popular.

Now, Pizza Hut is the official pizza sponsor of the NFL and that means lots of perks for Pizza Hut football fans!

Visit https://pizzahut.com and sign up for Pizza Hut’s loyalty rewards program where earned points turn into free pizza.

Also, for members who purchase online on Sunday, they’ll receive an exclusive 20% off couple for the https://NFLshop.com.

Taco Bell is also very popular on game day.

12-pack tacos make the perfect dish for parties in addition to Nacho Fries, Naked Chicken Chalupa and Double Cheesy Gordita Crunch.

You can order online at https://pizzahut.com or call 643-1111.

Pre-orders for the “Big Game” are highly recommended.

For Taco Bell, you can order online at https://tacobell.com or come into any Taco Bell restaurant.