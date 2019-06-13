The ultimate Father's Day feast at Tony Roma's Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Calling all dads! Tony Roma's Waikiki is running the ultimate Father's Day feast this weekend with their PrimeRib Combo.

This Father's Day special includes your choice of either a 12oz Prime Rib and Half Slab Baby Back Ribs or a Prime Rib and 4 oz Lobster Tail combo.

Both combos come with a side of garlic green beans, Au jus and creamy horseradish sauce for only $44.99.

Tony Roma's Waikiki is located on 1972 Kalakaua Ave in Waikiki.

Hours 11:00 am – 11:00 pm, open 7 days a week and all holidays. Free Parking in rear and complimentary valet service is available after 5:00pm.