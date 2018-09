HONOLULU (KHON2) - Join the Rainbow Warrior Marching Band on Saturday at Aloha Stadium as it leads the charge on Homecoming night.

The Rainbow Warrior football team faces the Duquesne Dukes at 6pm and the band will performing throughout the game with a special halftime performance.

On Living808 we meet Assistant Band Director Gwen Nakamura and Drum Major Stuart Pang tell us what Rainbow Warrior fans can expect at gametime.

Website: https://uhbands.org