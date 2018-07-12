The Summer Slide event series at Ward Villages celebrates three decades of surfing

HONOLULU (KHON2) - The Summer Slide is a three-month long free community event series taking place at Ward Village in celebration of three decades of surfing through some of Hawaii - and the world’s - most prolific artists and surf lovers.

The series includes dozens of free events, including a vintage surf photography and surfboard exhibit by famed photographers and surfboard shapers.

Bret Marumoto, one of the shapers featured at the event, started shaping when he was about 12 or 13 years old, because he couldn’t afford to buy new surfboards.

“I started shaping hand boards and was hooked – it has been my passion ever since,” he says.

“Shaping is a functional art where you are sculpting and design the piece but also riding it. You can never have it mastered and I look forward to trying out new boards all the time, especially at Ala Moana Bowls right across from Ward Village,” says Marumoto.

Marumoto explains to Trini how a surfboard is shaped.

Surfboards from the 60s, 70s and 80s, along with a groundbreaking collection of vintage surf photography, are currently on display at the Ward Village IBM Building Sales Gallery.

The exhibit is open to the public every day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until August 25.

Additional information about The Summer Slide can be found online at https://www.WardVillage.com

