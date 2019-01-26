The new Kupuna Village at St Francis

HONOLULU (KHON2) - UHA and it’s partnership and support of St Francis has become a priority for the Health Insurance company.

Howard Lee, President and CEO of UHA Health Insurance explained, “As Hawaii’s senior population continues to grow, there will be an increased number of people in the workforce who will become working caregivers.

It’s important for working caregivers to stay healthy (mentally and physically) so that they can cope with the increased demands placed on them of having to take care of not only their own family, but also for aging parents and extended family as well.

There’s also been many studies about the detrimental affects loneliness can have on health, especially for seniors…that’s why UHA supports the great work that St. Francis is doing in building their Kūpuna Village to help our community be prepared and supported in caring for our elders, our loved ones.

So I’m honored to be serving as this year’s co-chair for St. Francis’ 6th annual St. Marianne Cope walk which will directly support the Kūpuna Village.”

St. Francis is preparing to respond to the needs of Hawaii’s growing senior population by developing the Kūpuna Village, Hawaii’s first one-stop health and wellness hub to support Kūpuna, caregivers, and their family members.

Once completed St Franics will offer recreational activities, interactive workshops for caregiver education, training and support.

The courtyard will feature a bistro-style cafe offering healthier meal options and take full advantage of Hawaii’s indoor-outdoor living capabilities.

Families will enjoy cooking demonstrations, tai chi, physical therapy, exercise, yoga sessions and so much more.

This weekends St Marianne Cope walk is important in many ways, and as Leslie Lam explains, the proceeds go to help the new facility.

“This community event is held in memory of St. Marianne Cope as we recognize her for her exemplary faith and bravery to answer King Kalakaua’s plea to care for Hawaii’s families and those affected with Hansen’s disease, more than 135 years ago. The annual St. Marianne Cope Walk reminds us of her legacy of caring for the people of Hawaii. Participants enjoy a three-mile route from Ala Moana Beach Park to St. Marianne Cope’s statue, located at Kewalo Basin and back to Ala Moana Beach Park. This is a fun filled event we are thrilled to invite keiki to Kūpuna. All registrants receive a swag bag, mini bento and a cool t-shirt. All proceeds will support the St. Francis Kūpuna Village.

When: morning of Saturday, Jan. 26th

Where: Ala Moana Beach Park-Program starts 7:00 a.m., Walk begins 7:30 a.m.

Website Registration: https://St.FrancisHawaiievents.org

Registration fees range: $10, $20, and early bird special of $30, after Jan. 14 $40